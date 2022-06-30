After an executive session and unanimous vote in open session on Thursday night, the Laurens School District 55 board of trustees approved new contracts for the 2022-2023 school year.
In those approvals included administrative changes in the district.
Clay Cotney was named Principal at Laurens Middle School. Cotney replaces Lewis Compton, who is the new principal at LDHS.
Five educators were named assistant principals. Ashley Bragg-Hickory Tavern School, Johnathan Schwalbe-Gray Court-Owings, Lakesha Austin-Gray Court-Owings, Brook England-Ford Elementary and Emily Parks-Laurens Middle.
Yoneko Allen was named Assistant Director/Guidance and Behavior Support at Laurens Preparatory Academy.
Gary Frady was named Director of Technology, replacing Bill Finley, who retired on June 30.
Reco Wright was named Director of Transportation, replacing Geoff Stephens, who also retired from District 55.
