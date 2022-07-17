Laurens District 55 High School has announced several important updates with regard to the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
Schedule pick up for students will take place July 26 and July 27 in Commons. Students will pick up schedules in the front lobby (follow signage) and then proceed to stations in Commons including but not limited to parking tags, IDs, chromebooks/laptops, fee payments (cash only), and material return.
Textbooks will be issued after the start of school. Each student must return their laptop/chromebook from last school year, pay applicable fees (cash only), or set up a payment plan before they receive a copy of their schedule during these times.
If students are unable to attend their designated pick up time, they can visit the front office beginning Thursday, July 28 through Monday, August 8 from 8:00-4:00. The office will be closed on Friday, July 29 and Friday, August 5.
If students have issues or questions regarding their schedule, please contact the guidance counselor via phone or email prior to the start of school. Counselor contact details are available on the school website, www.ldhsraiders.org.
- Seniors - July 26: 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Students can drop in anytime during the designated hours.
- Juniors - July 26: 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM - Students can drop in anytime during the designated hours.
- Sophomores - July 27: 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Students can drop in anytime during the designated hours.
- Freshmen - July 27: 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM - Students can drop in anytime during the designated hours.
The first day of school for students is Tuesday, August 16.
Parking tags are $20 - cash only. A valid driver’s license and vehicle(s) registration are required. The Student Parking Policy is available in the Student Handbook located on the school website.
