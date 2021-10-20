The Little Miss & Teen Miss South Carolina Pageant recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary in Hartsville, SC.
Winners from previous years performed and introduced themselves onstage. 124 contestants from across South Carolina competed for over $30,000 in scholarships, along with other prizes.
The pageant also presented a check for over $50,000 to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital and has raised over $500,000 for PHCH since partnering with them in 2002.
Bayley Martin Burns, the daughter of Beverly Burns of Laurens, was crowned Little Miss South Carolina Overall Sweetheart 2021.
She is in the 11th grade at Laurens District High School and is involved in many community related activities.
Burns received a $3,000 savings bond and will travel the state this year representing the pageant. The Little Miss & Teen Miss South Carolina Pageant promotes community service, academics and friendships.
