Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas announced on Wednesday that the district will move all students and staff at Laurens District 55 High School to eLearning for the final two days before spring break.
As of Wednesday morning, Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) reported a total of 99 staff and students out for COVID-related reasons.
“Students in all other LCSD 55 schools will continue to attend face-to-face,” added Thomas. “This may also cause other students who are bus riders to arrive home a little earlier than usual.
Curbside meal pickup will be available (at LDHS only) on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 11:15 – 11:45 a.m. for any high school students who want to pick up multi-day meals.
