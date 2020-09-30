Laurens First Baptist Church recently named Andrew Corley as the new Minister of Students and Recreation.
Corley is from Laurens and both of his parents taught at Laurens District High School for 30 years. He is also a graduate of LDHS, as well as Presbyterian College. Corley went to Gardner-Webb for Divinity School and graduated with a Master of Divinity in 2016.
From 2012-2016, Corley was Youth Minister at Zion Baptist Church in Shelby, NC and since August of 2016, he has served as pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Grover, NC.
“Being back is incredibly exciting for me," said Corley. "I love Laurens. Obviously, there are a lot of things that other places have that it does not, but it is home. I’ve missed little things like there only being one high school, so everyone rallies around the teams from the school.
“I’ve also been gone long enough and seen enough other places that I think I have a decent grasp on some of the issues Laurens has, and one of the things I’m excited about in coming back is the opportunity to make this place better so that my experience of loving it is true for others as well.”
Corley has always seen himself coming back to South Carolina. “I just have a heart for the state and specifically for some of the realities of church and Baptist life in the state. Honestly, I didn’t expect to be back in Laurens because I didn’t anticipate there being an opportunity for me there.
“Even when I had initial conversations about this position. I wasn’t sure that I was ready to return to Student Ministry after pastoring because I was so used to being my own boss at a small church that coming back to a larger church with a good size staff was intimidating,” he said.
“If not for Covid-19, I’m not sure I would be back. But, between having our daughter in April and facing the realities of being a family of four in the midst of a pandemic with family an hour and a half away and seeing the obvious impact this change in life was having on students and the need that exists to help them process and work through it the appeal became too great to ignore.”
His wife Meghan is from Liberty, but she also went to PC. He said Laurens County is significant to her as well. “And Laurens is a lot closer to Liberty than Shelby, so she’s excited about moving closer even if it isn’t all the way home.”
With his parents being retired and being available for childcare, that was definitely a plus.
“I am looking forward to getting to know them (students at FBC), to getting to be a fly on the wall as they grow up and come to terms with who they are and who they want to be, all the things that are fun and terrifying about adolescence. I am looking forward to working with them to process this weird time that we are living in. I am looking forward to embracing and serving Laurens and hopefully encouraging them to do the same,” he said when asked what he is looking forward to most.
