A Laurens girl and a few members of her family are out in the Parkview area spreading Easter cheer with a simple message.
Chloe Cooper came up with the idea to use sidewalk chalk to leave an Easter message at each mailbox in the neighborhood. Chloe, her sister Olivia and her mom Beth climbed on their golf cart and embarked on their journey of hope.
Beth Cooper said the it was totally Chloe’s idea and she wanted to spread cheer to everyone stuck at home.
One neighbor said, "It was such a sweet idea that Chloe had to spread cheer to the neighborhood. It made my day."
