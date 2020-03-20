The Lakelands Region YMCA of South Carolina with operations in Gray Court, Greenwood and Laurens will suspend facility usage beginning Friday, March 20 at 6:00pm.
CEO Brian Harlan issued a letter to members on Friday:
"The LAKELANDS REGION YMCA OF SOUTH CAROLINA with operations in Gray Court, Greenwood and Laurens has a long and storied history of serving our community. We are currently facing unprecedented times with the rapidly changing situation surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus, where adjustments must be made on a day-to-day basis.
Our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of our community, members, volunteers and staff. In order to best ensure the health of our entire Y community,our Board of Directors has decided beginning Friday, March 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm, we will temporarily suspend facility use at each branch. It is our intent to re-open the facilities on April 6.
Because of the impact of school closures and growing demand on medical professionals and essential service providers, the Laurens and Greenwood branches will transition into school-age childcare centers. In addition, we will be providing care for children of essential service providers, including doctors, nurses, technicians, first responders, pharmacy and grocery store employees. In Greenwood, we will continue providing instruction and care for the students in our High Hopes program at the John Lamb Center. In Laurens, our Child Development Center at First Baptist Church will serve the infant-4k students.
Trust me, the decision to close our facilities was not an easy choice, but we know it was the right choice under these extraordinary circumstances. The health and well-being of our Y members, our Y staff and the communities we serve shall always come first. We will continue to monitor this ever-changing situation.
We will have staff working over the next few days to help do some deep cleaning, repairs and maintenance and answer some phone calls and emails. We will continue to engage members through our social media outlets and offer some online options for those needing to do exercise at home.
We ask that you join us in this effort by remaining a member so that we can do good work together in this time of uncertainty. We know your membership is rooted in the relationships you have built at the Y; these relationships are based on the humanity we share with each other. Please remain with us as we write a story of how we came together, continued our wellness journey at home and served those who needed us the most. Thank you for being a cause-driven YMCA member."
