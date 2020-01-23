A homicide at 210 Walker Ave., Laurens, is under investigation by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.
Deputies from the LCSO were dispatched to the scene on a report of gunshots, at about 3 a.m. Thursday morning, where they found the body of Rasham Walker, 32.
The apparent murder is considered an isolated incident with no threat to the public at large.
No suspect has been found, but investigators are actively following leads. Any information and/or anonymous tips may be reported to Crime Stoppers (864-68-CRIME) or Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523).
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Walker’s family during this difficult time,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a release. “Our team is working on this case diligently. If you know something, it is of the utmost importance that you share this information with our investigators so that justice can be served.”
