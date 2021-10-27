The Laurens Liberty Society will host a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7pm at Northside Church in Laurens to honor and recognize Dr. Michelle Hagenbuch and her practice, Carolina Family Medicine.
Dr. Hagenbuch will speak about "Therapeutic Treatments to Covid." She came out of semi-retirement to work full-time and she has treated over 700 Covid patients.
"She is a true local hero and she and her practice will be recognized with our LLS Patriot Awards, and Modern Woodmen will also be giving her an award," said Dianne Belsom, organizer for Laurens Liberty Society.
The community is invited to attend. Refreshments and a reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall.
For more information, call 864-684-0587 or visit www.LaurensLS.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.