Laurens County Public Libraries in partnership with the City of Laurens will present a special Halloween movie the evening of October 28.
Hocus Pocus is a Disney classic comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witches who are accidentally summoned back from the dead.
The entertainment starts at 7pm at the location of the new splash pad in Laurens. Show time is at 7:30pm. Refreshments will be available at no cost.
This program is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the Laurens Library at 864-681-7323.
