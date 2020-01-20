In its continuing partnership with Laurens County First Steps, the Laurens County Public Library is hosting a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, Stuffed Animal Sleepover, at the Laurens Library on the evening of Tuesday, January 28 and the morning of Wednesday, January 29.
On the evening of Tuesday, January 28, between 5-7 p.m., parents and caregivers are invited to bring their children to the library to drop off a stuffed animal. The children are encouraged to fill out an emergency contact form in case their stuffed friend needs them during the night.
Once dropped off, the stuffed animals will get ready for bed, have story time, and be tucked in by trained library staff. The next morning, on Wednesday, January 29, the children are invited back for a special story time with their stuffed animals. Participants will enjoy breakfast snacks and a presentation of pictures of the previous night’s mischief.
Whether or not a child has dropped off a stuffed animal, all children are welcome to attend the Wednesday morning story time and participate in snacks and stories. Each child will receive a free book provided by Laurens County First Steps.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten helps to provide a word-rich environment, increasing a child’s exposure to a wide variety of books and promoting the child’s use of the library, a gold mine of free material available to community members. Family members are encouraged to count each book read to a child by a parent, grandparent, older sibling or anyone else. Since many children will ask for the same book to be read many times, parents may count every book read every time it is read.
For information on 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten and other story time programming, patrons may call the Laurens Public Library at 864-681-7323 or visit www.lcpl.org.
