The City of Laurens recently received the 2022 Main Street Inspiration Award from Main Street South Carolina for their Laurens Lights the Night event. This award is the highest honor awarded by Main Street South Carolina.
The City of Laurens was recognized for “its superior project leading to an improved quality of life for its residents and the Main Street community.”
Members of Laurens City Council, Mayor Nathan Senn and Main Street Laurens Director Jonathan Irick accepted the award at the Municipal Association of SC annual meeting last week. They were joined by Main Street South Carolina Director Jenny Boulware, former director of Main Street Laurens.
Laurens Lights the Night is an annual patriotic event held on the historic square in Laurens. The event includes a light projection show, tribute to veterans and a fireworks display. Now in its second year, the 2022 event was held on July 3.
