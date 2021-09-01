A Laurens man was arrested on multiple drug charges after search and arrest warrants were executed by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at 1696 Bypass 127 on August 26.
The SWAT team was utilized based upon the nature of the arrest warrants and the following was located:
-Digital scales commonly used in the selling of illegal substances
-Numerous torn portions of plastic bags commonly associated with the selling of illegal substances
-Marijuana and Marijuana derivative
-1 Firearm and ammunition
-Ecstasy
-Crack Cocaine
-Tablets containing an amount of Heroin and/or Fentanyl
-Over $40,000 in cash
Travious Antwan Mims of Laurens was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, 2nd offense; Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA or Ecstasy, 2nd offense; Possession of Marijuana- 2nd or subsequent offense and Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin/Fentanyl.
“This is a result of vigilant and dedicated work to help combat the drug crisis in Laurens County," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "I, along with the grateful citizens of Laurens County, thank these deputies."
