Two District 55 schools were locked down today after shots were fired just after noon near Pinehaven Street and West Main Street in Laurens.
Officers with the Laurens Police Dept. were dispatched in reference to shots being fired. When officers arrived, they were quickly able to apprehend the suspect, who still had the firearm in his possession.
Area schools were locked down out of precaution for approximately 10 minutes.
According to the LPD, no one was injured in the incident with no threat to the public or a school.
Jessie Gerrod Goggans, of Laurens, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. A bond hearing will be held tomorrow morning.
