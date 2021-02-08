A Laurens man was arrested on Saturday on multiple charges after a chase involving Laurens County deputies.
Laurens County deputies were advised of a vehicle pursuit that was initiated by Greenwood City Police on Saturday. Dispatch advised that the vehicle was reported stolen and was being driven by Jessie Huckabee into Laurens County.
Huckabee, 28, of Hwy. 221 in Laurens, was already wanted for multiple offenses by numerous jurisdictions, including Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Driving Under Suspension 2nd, as well as Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon for allegedly attempting to run over three deputies with a vehicle during an incident that occurred in Laurens County just three days before.
Stop sticks were deployed at Burnt Mill Creek Road and the subject’s vehicle was disabled on Highway 221 South.
Huckabee is currently being held on the following charges, with more charges possible:
- Grand Larceny
- Malicious Injury to Property
- Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense x2
- Failure to Stop For A Blue Light x2
- Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon
- Financial Transaction Card Fraud
“This individual is a habitual criminal," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "He preys on society and is definitely a danger to the community. He is repeatedly arrested and released from jail. This needs to stop before the ultimate price is paid. The deputies on scene handled the situation well and I am proud of their efforts in putting him behind bars once again.”
