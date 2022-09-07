Laurens Police responded to a “man with a gun” call at the apartment complexes on Spring Street around 11am on Wednesday morning.
LPD officers found a man matching the description provided to dispatch sitting on the porch of unit 103. Officers immediately secured the individual and recovered a Taurus 9mm G3 handgun with an aftermarket extended magazine in a backpack, which was within reaching distance of the suspect.
The recovered firearm was fully loaded with a round in the chamber, according to the LPD.
Officers arrested 30-year-old Tevin Hill of Laurens without incident and charged him with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Hill was transported to the Johnson Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.
