A Laurens man has been arrested and charged after a fatal collision on Hwy. 76 near Clinton on Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred near Randall Road around 2:11pm.
A person was driving a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Hwy. 76 and struck a 2014 Kia sedan that entered the highway from a private drive, according to SCHP Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was ejected. The victim was transported to an area hospital and died on Sunday from injuries sustained in the crash.
According to Bolt, the driver of the sedan was wearing a seatbelt and was injured.
Robert Curry Richardson, 56, of Laurens was arrested and charged with felony DUI involving death, driving under suspension and hit and run involving death. He is currently being held at the Johnson Detention Center.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Nathaniel Hunter Sipes, 20, of Clinton. Sipes was a part-time firefighter at the Clinton Fire Dept.
