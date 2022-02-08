A man was arrested on Sunday night and charged with robbing the Dollar General store on Hillcrest Drive in Laurens.
Officers with the Laurens Police Department were dispatched to the Dollar General store around 6:30pm on Sunday in reference to a robbery. The individual allegedly reached across the counter when the clerk opened the cash drawer and forcefully took a small amount of cash.
When officers arrived, they were given a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was in when he left the store.
Laurens Police located the vehicle and the subject a short distance from the incident location. Nickie Tanner, of Laurens, was arrested without incident and the cash taken during the robbery was recovered at the scene of the arrest.
Tanner is charged with Strong Arm Robbery and is currently being held in the Johnson Detention Center.
