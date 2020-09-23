A Laurens man died after being struck by a vehicle on Neely Ferry Road on Tuesday night, according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
The incident occurred around 8pm near Covenant Drive.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Michael Bagwell, 20, from Laurens.
The SC Highway Patrol said that a 2005 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Neely Ferry Road and struck Bagwell, who was walking northbound in the roadway.
Troopers said the pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing.
The incident is being investigated by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the SC Highway Patrol.
