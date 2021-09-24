A Laurens man has died as a result of their injuries sustained in a collision on Sept. 15 in Laurens.
The incident occurred around 1:40pm on Welcome Church Road near Whelon Road, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the SC Highway Patrol (SCHP).
The victim was driving a 2005 Chrysler van north on Welcome Church Road, when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, said Bolt. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped and transported by EMS to an area hospital, where they later died, said Bolt.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Todd Snover, 74, of Laurens.
The incident is under investigation by the SCHP.
