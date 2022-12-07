One person is dead after a head-on collision on Hwy. 14 on Wednesday morning, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt
The incident occurred around 6:20am, approximately 2.3 miles west of Laurens.
A 1995 Dodge Ram was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and passed another vehicle in a lawful passing area, said Bolt. The vehicle struck a 2012 Hyundai Elantra head-on that was traveling east on Hwy. 14.
The driver of the Dodge Ram was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver was injured and transported by EMS to an area hospital, said Bolt.
The driver of the Hyundai Elantra is the deceased and was the sole occupant of the vehicle, said Bolt
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton identified the victim as Dantavis Williams, 32, of Laurens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.