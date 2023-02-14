For the first time, candidates running for the Mayor of Laurens and various seats on city council gathered to answer questions from the citizens of Laurens.
This candidate forum was held Monday, February 13 at The Ridge in Laurens. The event was sponsored by the Sanders Alumni Association. According to organizer Elma Morrison, an event of this type has not been done before.
The three mayoral candidates included current Mayor Nathan Senn, City Councilwoman Alicia Sullivan and Randy Garrett. Garrett is recently retired from Laurens Electric Cooperative.
District 3 Councilwoman Cassandra Campbell and District 5 Councilman Martin Lowry are running for another term unopposed.
Current District 6 Councilman Johnnie Bolt is running for another term while former city employee Jeremy Hudson is running against Bolt.
Each candidate gave an opening statement before the question portion of the event began. Candidates had 90 seconds to answer each question.
The first question asked all candidates was about their thoughts on economic development in Laurens. Bolt and Hudson spoke about the new housing coming to Laurens as well as businesses coming to the city.
Mayor Senn spoke about getting a new industrial park within city limits, similar to Hunter Industrial Park. He also spoke about the new subdivisions coming to the city.
Sullivan spoke on ways to help renters become homeowners as well as bring more jobs to the city.
Garrett believes economic development needs infrastructure and proper resources.
The three mayoral candidates were asked their thoughts on increasing the number of African American-owned businesses on the Historic Square.
Mayor Senn stated that there are two businesses currently on the square but believes the square isn’t everything to the city and that businesses are needed everywhere.
Sullivan believes a diversity department could help address this area of need.
Garrett thinks that the square gets a lot of attention and that attention is needed throughout the entire city.
Sullivan and Garrett were then asked what would be different if they were the mayor for the past four years.
Sullivan believes that she would have equal respect for all people/businesses in the city, held more workshops, held more conversations about ordinances before they were voted on, and mentioned having the idea for an event center.
Garrett would also address ordinances, enforcing those ordinances, more historic sites, and address the number of abandoned buildings in the city.
Mayor Senn was allowed to address some of the things the other two candidates mentioned. He spoke about Sullivan’s want for more discussion on ordinances. He said that when the council would hold workshops, she would not attend or leave early if she did. This led to her being the only councilor to vote against most ordinances.
To address Garrett’s comments about enforcing ordinances, Senn stated that they have more ordinances and have enforced those ordinances more now than they have in “quite some time.” Senn also stated that they have worked on/are working on saving historic sites instead of tearing them down.
Next, candidates Bolt and Hudson were asked the following question: What is being done or what will you do to address abandoned properties in District 6, specifically on Anderson Dr. and Oakland Heights?
Hudson brought up $20,000 in the city budget to address abandoned houses and said that would only allow for three homes to be torn down. Bolt has also brought up these locations in budget meetings and was told they are being taken care of but nothing ever happened. Then he was told property owners asked for and were granted a three-year extension to improve the properties. Hudson and Bolt both stated that there is a legal process that happens to tear down or even save abandoned properties.
Directing questions toward mayoral candidates only, they were asked what they feel are the greatest challenges facing Laurens.
Garrett stated that growth is wanted but controlled growth is best. Controlled growth means having the correct policies in place and resources needed to be prepared for the growth. He also stated that Laurens doesn’t want to be like Mauldin or Simpsonville.
Sullivan said transitional growth, restating her position on helping renters to become homeowners but also having resources for growth for business owners as well.
Mayor Senn addressed updating plans with more community input but also stated that people needed to know what is controlled by who would help.
For candidates running opposed, they were asked how would they encourage diversity in city staff and their thoughts on equity. The candidates running for District 6 answered the question with similar answers. Both Bolt nor Hudson were aware that there is a problem with diversity in city staff and if people believe there is, they have not communicated it to them. Hudson stated he thinks there is a “good mix.”
Turning the question to the mayoral candidates, Senn stated he is proud of the diversity amount leadership in the city. Race doesn’t stand as a barrier when hiring employees, well-qualified candidates shouldn’t be considered a diversity hire, and the goal is to always hire the best candidate for each position.
Sullivan believes if you can do the job and you are passionate about doing the job, race shouldn’t matter. The hire also should be able to work well with others.
Garrett is unaware of who is on the city’s staff but he says it sounds like it is diverse and that would continue if he was mayor. He also stated that race should not dictate pay.
A recent issue for the City of Laurens has been trash pickup. The city recently announced that it will be taking over the trash pickup for the city instead of hiring an outside company. Candidates were asked if they would support an increase in trash pickup fees. The current price is $11.
Bolt answered first saying that he would like to keep it as low as possible. Hudson would support an increase because the city is already losing money but also stated that if people didn’t like it if the price increased that there are other options.
Senn doesn’t support an increase because of how hard the city has worked to keep it low.
Finally, Sullivan and Garrett were asked if residents would be able to tell they have a new mayor within the first 50 days if either of them were elected mayor. Both candidates said citizens would be able to tell but Garrett also stated that 50 days is not a long amount of time.
Laurens municipal elections are on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
