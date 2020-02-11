Hakeem Evans of Laurens, wanted for the murder of Rasham Walker, was apprehended in Spartanburg County on Tuesday after a two-county chase.
The series of events began when Mauldin Police Department officers tried to make a traffic stop. The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Department reported that Evans stopped, got out of his vehicle and carjacked a second vehicle.
Officers pursued the second vehicle from Mauldin, in Greenville County, into Spartanburg County. The chase ended when Evans got out of the second vehicle and ran away into a wooded area near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Interstate 85.
Lt. Kevin Bobo said in the release, “Our agency, with the assistance of multiple other agencies, established a perimeter for our canine and helicopter units, and the suspect was eventually located in a creek bed in the woods.”
Lyman Police provided assistance in establishing the perimeter.
