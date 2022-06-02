What if one day you were able to work on a movie about your favorite DC Superhero? For Laurens native Parker Tucker, this became his reality.
Earlier this year, Tucker announced that he had the pleasure of working on the newest DC Batman movie, The Batman. The movie was officially released on March 4.
Tucker’s role was working on pre-visualization. He was responsible for creating visual layouts for various cities. The director later reviewed the visuals and picked which ones he felt the best about. After the visual was chosen, another artist would take the layout and recreate it. The visuals were then returned to the director to make the final choice for the film.
Tucker landed this position while working for a company in Santa Monica. He worked on the film early for “a few weeks” at Warner Brothers Studio.
Working on the film showed him that most projects like this one are contract positions and you can bounce from one studio to another. He learned you can work on a lot on “lots of different projects in a relatively short amount of time.”
Tucker had the chance to network with others from WB. “In this industry who you know is big," said Tucker. "Also, something you learn early in VFX is that there are so many different ways to accomplish the same goals.
“A lot of people have their preferred ways of doing things, especially the pros that have been doing this for decades,” he continued. “It’s always smart to learn new ways to do things from these industry pros and take notes. “
One of Tucker’s favorite memories from working on The Batman movie was “how awesome it was getting to walk around the lot and getting to see the sound stage and see how things are done behind the scenes on set.
“Just getting to see the Warner Brothers lot was such a treat,” said Tucker.
One last thing Parker Tucker learned from his experience was, “You never know what tasks lie ahead and you can use the tricks and tips you learned along the way to help you get over any bumps in the road.”
Tucker believes this can be applied to a lot of areas in life for a lot of people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.