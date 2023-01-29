Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night.
Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
"I have such an overwhelming sense of emotion," Rawl said. "It's been so awesome to see how much I have grown as a person in the six years since the last time I competed there."
Since graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2021, she views Columbia as a second home to her, making it all the more special to have won in that area.
She also won the award of "Overall Talent Winner" for her talent of choice: singing. She sang "They Just Keep Moving the Line," from the SMASH movie. She has been taking voice lessons since she was around five years old, joking that her parents tell her that she sang before she talked.
The next step for Rawl is to compete for the title of Miss South Carolina, which has been a dream for her since she was a Palmetto Princess under Ali Rogers Fauntleroy during the year she won Miss South Carolina.
What she is most excited for in this next step is being able to have a bigger platform to talk about "Different, Not Less," her social impact initiative of choice.
The organization works with students with disabilities in the school systems, and she is grateful to get the opportunity to talk about this cause she cares so deep for with an even larger audience.
Miss South Carolina will take place June 18-24, 2023. Rawl was a top ten finisher in 2022, competing as Miss River City.
"I am so grateful and humble to have the opportunity to go back," Rawl said. "It is a special experience to meet so many incredible young women from across the state who challenge you to be the best version of yourself and encourage you during every step of the way."
