esmm grant

SC DHEC Community Systems Director Lillie Hall, Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Operations Director Monica Taylor, Chair of ESMM Laurens County Jervelle Fort, Mayor Nathan Senn, Laurens Recreation Director Jason Pridgen,Laurens City Administrator Gary Coleman, Laurens Recreation Athletic Director Andy McLeod. 

The City of Laurens Parks and Recreation recently received a grant for $3,000 from Eat Smart Move More Laurens County.

The grant was used to install a curb cut at The Ridge.

Recreation Director Jason Pridgen said, "This grant is a blessing. We were able to use the funds to install something that was needed very badly and it couldn't have come at a better time. We are thankful to have such a wonderful organization as Eat Smart Move More Laurens County here in our community."