The City of Laurens Parks and Recreation recently received a grant for $3,000 from Eat Smart Move More Laurens County.
The grant was used to install a curb cut at The Ridge.
Recreation Director Jason Pridgen said, "This grant is a blessing. We were able to use the funds to install something that was needed very badly and it couldn't have come at a better time. We are thankful to have such a wonderful organization as Eat Smart Move More Laurens County here in our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.