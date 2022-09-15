The Laurens Police Department announced on Thursday the unveiling of a new uniform shoulder patch.
New Police Chief Keith Grounsell, LPD officers and support staff collaborated over the last few weeks to design a new patch that represents their new brand and their vision for the future.
"Our new uniform patch is packed with symbolism and will be proudly displayed on our uniforms, vehicles, and department wide branding as we move forward," said the LPD. "Uniform patches not only represent the agency but are symbols of pride and are unique to police agencies worldwide."
The patch has many representations depicted in the overall design, including the new police department building that is currently under construction, the establishment date of the police department, the state of SC and the nation.
The brotherhood and sisterhood of law enforcement is represented by the thin blue line flag on the right rear background of the patch. The stars represent guidance and protection for officers and the community. Finally, a tribute to fallen heroes is represented by the silhouette of the kneeling officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.