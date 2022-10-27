The Laurens Police Dept. K9 unit is asking for your help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant.
The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities.
Voting is open now until Oct. 31. Visit www.aftermath.com/k9-grant to vote for the Laurens Police Dept. K9 unit or vote on Facebook (@AftermathCares) or Instagram (@AftermathK9Grant) by following the accounts, then like and comment on daily posts with the Laurens Police Dept.
You can vote once every 24 hours. Winners will be announced Nov. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.