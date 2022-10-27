k9 grant.jpg

The Laurens Police Dept. K9 unit is asking for your help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant.

The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training.  Winners are selected by local communities.

Voting is open now until Oct. 31. Visit www.aftermath.com/k9-grant to vote for the Laurens Police Dept. K9 unit or vote on Facebook (@AftermathCares) or Instagram (@AftermathK9Grant) by following the accounts, then like and comment on daily posts with the Laurens Police Dept.

You can vote once every 24 hours. Winners will be announced Nov. 3.