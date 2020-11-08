Rumors were circulating in Laurens on Sunday afternoon after posts on social media caused concern for residents.
The Laurens Police Dept. responded with a post on Facebook:
“Laurens Police Department DOES NOT believe there is a threat to the community of any kind. We have been made aware of several nasty post on social media that have concerned some of our community members, however we do not believe there is a threat to the community. We want those that have voiced their complaints to know that we have received them.
Laurens Police Department has been made aware of several disgusting post circulating on social media that could potentially threaten the safety and wellbeing of our community. Our department is actively working with state agencies to investigate the threats.
As always, our agency strongly encourages all citizens to be aware of their surroundings at all times. With the holiday seasons approaching everyone should ensure that they are taking the necessary precautions to maintain the safety of themselves, their families, and our community.
If you see something, say something. To report suspicious activity call 911 or to provide law enforcement with anonymous tips on criminal activity call 68CRIME.”
