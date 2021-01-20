The Laurens Police Department is searching for two individuals in reference to an armed robbery at the Handee Mart on Church Street on January 18.
According to the LPD, the female has red dyed hair with dark roots and the male appears to be a dark tanned white male, Hispanic male or possibly a light skinned black male.
If you have any information on the identity of these two people, please contact Detective Sergeant Sellers at 864-984-3532 or call Laurens County Crime Stoppers at 68-Crime.
