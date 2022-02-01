Investigators with the Laurens Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole a vehicle early Tuesday morning at the Gulf station on Hwy. 14 in Laurens.
Video obtained by the Laurens Police Dept. shows what appears to be a white male enter the store at 7:40 am. The subject stood in the restaurant part of the store for several minutes before an individual driving a white 2011 Dodge Charger (SC tag PGW856) pulled up to the front of the store and entered the store.
Shortly after the victim entered the store, the suspect left the store and got into the Charger and departed the location.
Anyone with information about this incident or the man’s identity is asked to call the LPD at 864-984-3531 or dial 911.
