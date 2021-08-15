The Laurens Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person who is suspected in a rash of recent “tagging” (spray painting) incidents on and around the Historic Public Square.
During the early morning hours on Sunday, August 15, the suspect was seen on video surveillance on Laurel Street around 1:30am. The suspect paints a wall and then walks towards North Harper on the sidewalk by Verdins Too.
Before that incident, he is seen walking from the courthouse area toward City Hall and he then sits on the bench outside the Coffee Roost before leaving the area on foot.
If you recognize this individual, please contact the Police Department at 864-984-3532 or call the non emergency dispatch line at 864-984-2523.
Police are asking that if you live or operate a business near the square and have security cameras and think that you may have footage of this individual or if you saw him walking near the area, please contact the LPD.
