The Laurens Police Department is requesting help in locating James Leon Anderson, who has been missing since 2020.
Anderson is a 41-year-old black male who stands 5’5 and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He was last seen in the Laurens area in 2020 but there has been some information indicating that he may be in the Miami Florida area.
Anderson’s family has not heard from him since he was last seen and they are desperate to learn any information on his whereabouts.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of James Leon Anderson, please contact LPD Lt. Sellers at 864-681-2356 or call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.