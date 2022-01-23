The Laurens Public Library invites all children and their caregivers to a Stuffed Animal Sleepover.
Drop off a favorite stuffed animal or doll from 9am to 6pm on Tuesday, January 25. The next morning, come back at 10 am for a special story time. Enjoy breakfast snacks and candid photos of the mischief those plush pals have been up to during the night.
For more information, please call the Laurens Public Library at 864-681-7323 or visit www.lcpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.