Southern Commercial Development, LLC, is working with CSX Transportation providing traffic control and detour signage for railroad crossing closures that require routine maintenance.
CSX Railroad has scheduled the following crossing to be closed for repair in Laurens.
Construction work will begin on March 2 on Green Street between Sullivan Street and Railroad Street. The tentative closure date has not been officially announced.
This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signs will be in place marking detour routes. The crossing will be closed for 2-5 days; however, with one-way in/out accesses, special accommodations may be required.
All dates will be subject to change due to weather and other unforeseen conditions.
