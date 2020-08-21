Residents in the City of Laurens will have until September 30, 2020, to fill out the 2020 Census.
Carolyn Calwise, Specialist with US Census Bureau, addressed the Laurens City Council on Tuesday night, updating them on the percentage of residents who have submitted their census.
The city of Laurens is at 56.5% and Laurens County is at 54.9%.
In 2010, they had a self-response rate of 60.6% but that does not include the door to door responses.
If the total percentage is not at 73% or 60.6% it will lead to losing thousands of dollars.
She urged the council members to reach out to their districts and encourage the citizens to get their responses in. Calwise went on to say that they cannot give out names and addresses of those who have not sent theirs in but can give out districts that have a low response rate.
Those who have not filled out their census can do so by phone at 844-330-2020 or online at my2020census.gov.
