The Laurens Rotary Club kicked off a new year in July with two new member inductions and a remembrance of Rotarian King Dixon.
The 2020-21 Rotary International theme is, “Rotary Opens Opportunities” and the local club is looking forward to opportunities to serve the community in the coming year.
Erik Uselton of the Blue Ridge Council and Barrett Holmes of Crowder Gulf were inducted at the first meeting of the new Rotary year. As a corporate member, Barrett’s son, Barton Holmes, and father-in-law, Jim Barton will also be representing Crowder Gulf as associate members.
Past President Chris Benson said, “It’s a red letter day for the Rotary Club of Laurens as we induct two new members.” This was a reference to the words of long time Rotarian, King Dixon, who passed away earlier in July.
Dixon had served as President of the Laurens Rotary Club, District Governor for District 7750 and was a multiple Paul Harris fellow. The Club honored Dixon with a silent “Happy Bucks”, a time during each meeting for Rotarians to put money in the bucket and tell what they are happy about.
The new Rotary year also comes with new officers for the club. Scott Tollison will serve a second term as President, Matt Dean - President Elect, Chris Benson - Past President, Lee Anne Kitchen - Secretary and Will Walls - Treasurer. The directors for the club include Terry Cvetko, Patty Craine, and Claude Vaughn.
Rotary is a global network of more than 1.2 million members worldwide who believe that great things happen when dedicated minds come together. Rotary International has been focused on eradicating polio by partnering with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world Health Organization, and UNICEF to end polio, once and for all. The Laurens Rotary Club has been involved in many local projects including Rotary Readers, Meals on Wheels, Back Pack Program, and holds the Duck Race each year during Squealin’ on the Square.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Laurens, visit the club’s website at www.rotarycluboflaurens.com. Rotary meets each Thursday on the third floor of City Hall at 1PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.