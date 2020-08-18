The Laurens Rotary Club backpack program is helping to feed local students in a Laurens District 55 elementary school.
Despite the COVID shutdown of schools for the 2019-2020 school year, the Backpack program was a success and the Rotary Club hopes to continue this into the new school year.
The 2019-2020 Backpack program was funded through grants from several local and international sources. The Laurens County Community Foundation, Balle Foundation, and Rotary International all helped make the program a success.
“Rotary’s 2019-2020 theme was “Rotary Connects the World” and we are glad to start right here at home by providing this resource to the children locally.” explained Scott Tollison, Laurens Rotary Club President. “The backpack program is an example of our motto “Service Above Self” and gives our members an opportunity to participate in a project that we know has an impact on our community.”
Program Coordinator, Rotarian Edie Davis said, “The 2019-2020 program allowed us to provide 50 students with food to take home over the weekends so they could have access to meals when not in school. We were able to serve meals for 27 weeks with two double pack weeks per student for a total of 1450 meals, all helping our local students.”
The effects of COVID were also felt on the Backpack program since the school year was cut short, however, the unused food didn’t go to waste. The club donated additional food to the First United Methodist Church Food Bank.
Rotary is a global network of more than 1.2 million members world-wide who believe that great things happen when dedicated minds come together. The Laurens Rotary club has been involved in many local projects including Rotary Readers, Meals on Wheels, Back Pack Program, and holds the Duck Race each year during Squealin’ on the Square.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Laurens, visit the club’s website at www.rotarycluboflaurens.com. Rotary meets each Thursday on the third floor of City Hall at 1PM.
