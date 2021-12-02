Laurens will kick off the holiday season on Friday night at 5pm with photos with Santa at Verdin’s Too.
Pre-registration is required to receive a time slot and the cost is $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Laurens YMCA.
The City of Laurens will show the classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 6:15PM on the North Side of the Square. The City of Laurens Tree Lighting will begin at 7:00 at the City of Laurens fountain.
There will be live strings music for this event, to include Laurens Middle and Sanders Middle Schools strings groups.
Following the tree lighting, approximately 7:15, there will be a bike and scooter parade for the led by Santa. Kids, and those young at heart, are encouraged to bring their bikes and scooters decorated for Christmas to the area in front of Sarabeth Jordan Boutique and Verdin’s Too to join in. Santa will lead the participants around the courthouse square and back to the start.
Business will be open until 9pm on Friday night, with activity stations for the kids and treats for them to take home. The activity stations will begin at 6PM. Main Street Laurens and Edward Jones will have a marshmallow roasting and s’mores station at Silver Street. United Community Bank will have a hot cocoa station at Franklin Alley (beside the Coca-Cola mural) during the night.
Photo opportunities will be set up along the sidewalks as well and at the new mural on Laurel Street. Be sure to check out the Laurens County Museum’s Christmas window display and the “I Spy” fun.
