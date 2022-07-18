A Laurens woman was arrested last week after a child she was walking with was hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 76.
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Highway 76 West near Rabon Road in reference to a child hit by a vehicle. According to deputies, an adult female was intentionally walking into the flow of traffic with a juvenile, who suffered great bodily injuries.
Samantha Carol Towler of Laurens has been charged with Inflicting Great Bodily Injury Upon a Child.
“This tragedy is the result of reckless behavior on the part of someone who had the responsibility of protecting this precious child,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “This office will battle alongside this child to be his warrior.”
