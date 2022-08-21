A pedestrian died on Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 49 near Eagle Road around 10pm, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The incident occurred just north of the Hwy. 221/Hwy. 49 intersection.
The vehicle involved in the incident was a 1994 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 22-year-old male from Laurens, said Bolt.
According to Bolt, the driver of the truck and the pedestrian were traveling north on Hwy. 49 when the pedestrian attempted to cross the highway and was struck by the vehicle.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton identified the victim as Suzanne Smith, 57, of Laurens.
This incident is under investigation by the SCHP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.