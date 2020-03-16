The Lakelands Region YMCA has announced on Monday the postponement of the following programs until April 6, 2020:
LAURENS YMCA:
Tae Kwon Do-LAURENS
T-Ball and Wee-Ball-LAURENS
Martha Franks Wellness Program-LAURENS
Child-watch (complimentary nursery)-LAURENS
March Madness Membership Promotion-LAURENS
Saturday Friends Membership Program-LAURENS
GRAY COURT:
Silver Sneakers Class (M, W, F)
“In an abundance of safety and understanding of social distancing, we are only able to serve current members and registered program participants,” said CEO Brian Harlan. “Daily Guest Passes & Fees will not be available until April 6.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.