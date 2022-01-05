If ever a group was hoping for warm temperatures in January, it is the group wanting to help the Laurens YMCA resurface their pool.
The Laurens YMCA is hosting their first-ever Polar Plunge on Friday, January 28 at 5pm. The object will be to submerse yourself in the frigid water that frequents an outdoor pool in January.
It’s all in good fun and it’s for a good cause. $25 will register you for the event. All proceeds go towards the Y resurfacing their outdoor pool.
Day of registration will begin at 4pm and warm-ups begin at 4:30pm. After opening remarks at 4:45pm, the plunge will commence at 5pm.
Click here to register online or call 864-984-2626 for more information.
