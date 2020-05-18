The Lakelands Region YMCA of South Carolina reopened on Monday morning at 5:00am.
The Phase I changes in their operation includes new hours. The new hours will be Monday-Friday 5:00am-7:00pm, Saturday 8:00am-4:00pm and closed on Sunday.
Here is a list of some other changes at the Laurens branch during Phase I:
5 persons per 1,000 square feet
Cardio equipment limitations for distancing
Fans will not be operating
Doors secured open where possible
Self Regional Physical Therapy utilize a private entrance/exit
Showers will not be available during phase I
Steam Rooms will not be available during phase I
Dry Sauna will not be available during phase I
Outdoor Aquatic Center will not be available during phase I
Gymnasium will not be available during phase I
Members provide water or purchase through vending area
Water Fountains will be disabled
Group Exercise Classes will not be offered during phase I
Coffee Service will not be offered during phase I
Personal Training will not be offered during phase I
Complimentary Child-watch will not be offered during phase I
Y TO Y reciprocity will not be offered during Phase I
Laurens-Clinton reciprocity will not be offered during Phase I
The YMCA is thoroughly cleaning each facility, all equipment, and buses. The Y is making as many cost-effective enhancements as possible while their facilities are temporarily closed.
The YMCA is a nonprofit charity that relies on membership dues and donations to support most of the work they do. Without ongoing support from YMCA members, there would be a critical gap in the vital services the Y provides to the community.
“We are grateful for those of you who continued their membership payments during the temporary operational adjustment,” said the Y in a release. “However, we are sensitive to individual financial needs and circumstances. So, if you elected to place a hold on your membership during this challenging time, we will be releasing the holds effective May 12, 2020. If you need additional financial support, please contact us.”
The YMCA is planning to offer day camp at their Greenwood and Laurens facilities. As summer approaches, the YMCA will inform parents and families about details. Registration is now open for day camp.
Members are asked to bring their membership card for check-in. Member service staff will be verbally issuing a health screening prior to entry.
