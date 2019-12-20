TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Lawrence Erekosima earned his degree at Clinton High School in 2013.
It was many degrees ago. At the University of Alabama’s December commencement, Erekosima earned his Juris Doctor (law) degree, which was his fourth degree from the football-prominent Southeastern Conference school.
Oh, by the way, Erekosima played football for the Crimson Tide, too.
He was a walk-on who spent most of his active time on head coach Nick Saban’s practice fields, impersonating the opposition on the scout teams. In his four years, he took a course load 25 percent heavier than standard so that he could earn degrees in both psychology and criminal justice.
After considering a career as a sports agent, he was drawn to entertainment. Now that he has the law degree, he plans to move to Los Angeles and take the bar exam next July. Specifically, Erekosima has his sights set on working for Disney, according to a story at Bama OnLine. He is undaunted by odds, dating back to his high school decision to try out for the country’s most famous football program at 5-foot-6, 155 pounds.
Erekosima’s mother, Jacqueline Page, has been in the U.S. Army for 16 years, raised him to aim high. Coach Saban was a bit of an authority on the subject, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.