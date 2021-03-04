Local law enforcement is out near LC Drive at Hwy. 221 South after a suspicious vehicle was found to be stolen at approx 7AM and two subjects fled the scene on foot.
According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, appropriate measures have been taken to lockdown daycares in the area.
Limited descriptive information is available, however the white male is described as wearing a black hoodie and jeans and the other subject is a white female.
The white male has been identified as Charles Matthew Kelly.
If anyone locates these individuals, they are asked to not approach, but call 911.
