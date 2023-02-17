If you sometimes get confused by legal terms — say you think a docket is where your fishing boat is moored and an injunction is a grammatical term from Schoolhouse Rock — you just might benefit from Law School for Non-Lawyers, a seven-week virtual course offered through Piedmont Technical College’s Continuing Education Division in partnership with the South Carolina Bar.
Scheduled to run on consecutive Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning March 14, the program will cover a wide range of legal topics, many of which can impact you or your business. These include State Court Alternative Dispute Resolution, Juvenile Justice, Family Law, Probate Law, Employment Law, and more.
Tuition is only $50 and includes a valuable reference textbook. The deadline to register is March 8.
To register, go to www.ptc.edu/continuing-ed/browse-courses/law-school-non-lawyers.
