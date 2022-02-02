The Laurens County Development Corporation on Tuesday made official its industry recruiting effort results for 2021, coming in with 861 new jobs recruited on a total investment of $307,400,000.
It was part of a record-setting year for South Carolina - 18,000 jobs created on $5.7 billion in investments in the Palmetto State.
“South Carolina’s strong industry recruitment in 2021 proves that we are a state dedicated to providing a business-friendly climate for companies of all types,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “To see companies not only invest in our state, but continue to expand here, is a testament to the pro-business policies in place to help companies thrive after they arrive in South Carolina.”
The local investment figures were announced during the LCDC’s Annual Meeting at Musgrove Mill Golf Club. A panel discussion featured Teresa Powers, Deputy Director, Global Business Development, SC Department of Commerce; John Lummus, President & CEO of the Upstate SC Alliance; and Jonathan Coleman, President & CEO, LCDC.
John Young, of the Laurens Commission of Public Works, is the LCDC Board Chair.
Powers made the South Carolina jobs and investment announcement, praising the Upstate for its contributions to the overall investment totals. The Commerce Department announced, “Notably, 2021 marks one of the largest years for investment in the state’s rural communities in the past decade.”
For 2021, Requests for Information about Laurens County came in at 68 - higher than 2020 and 2019, 49 each; 2018, 50; 2017, 63; 2016 and 2015, 49 each; 2014, 67; and 2013, 59.
For most of these requests, Coleman said, Laurens County had a property to offer the prospective industry or industrial recruiter. Lummus said having a robust supply of spec buildings and industrial parks is key to successfully recruiting new industries.
2021 was the best year locally at recruiting new jobs since 2015 (892 new jobs) and 2010 (1,091 new jobs). Those years were fueled by ZF Transmissions - and 2021 was no different. The giant auto transmissions manufacturer at Gray Court-Owings announced 500 jobs on a $200 million investment early in 2021.
ISO Poly announced a $25 million investment.
FiberTex announced 39 jobs and a $49.5 million investment.
Gnotec announced 82 jobs and an $8.2 million investment.
Malouf announced 240 jobs and a $47.2 million investment.
Just as 2022 began, Shamrock Technologies announced an investment in Laurens County as it bought The Connexial Center spec building constructed by the Laurens Electric Cooperative.
Coleman said the LCDC, and recruiters everywhere, are seeing investments in equipment and technology, as “machines replace people.”
Previous investments also are paying dividends. Meiden America Inc. Switchgear held an official opening in Gray Court and celebrated its first product shipped from the Laurens County location, their first manufacturing facility in America, according to the LCDC’s 2021 Year in Review publication.
During 2021, the LCDC’s 3-person staff, its board, and business partners also engaged in:
- Strategic Planning;
- First-ever drive-through jobs fair;
- High School jobs fair;
- Workforce Opportunity Summit;
- Exploring a CATE Center model (careers and technology center sponsored by schools);
- Golf Tournament;
- STEAM Festival in Greenwood (science, technology, engineering, arts and math); and
- Stew & Brew get-together, and Staff trash clean-up.
Moving Ahead - The LCDC office this year will be relocated from the Professional Park near the Laurens County Hospital to The Midtown Building in downtown Laurens. The 2021 brochure says, “The current office space is being transformed into LAUNCH Laurens County, which will be our new launch/landing pad for new companies. Companies will be able to use the space for startup, temporary office space, job interviews, etc. as they transition into their ‘life’ in Laurens County.”
