With the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, the Laurens County Development Corporation will bring businesses that need workers into high schools next month, in a search for willing employees.
Laurens County Development Corporation President/CEO Jon Coleman said job fairs for the upcoming high school graduates are “a good way to capture our young people, a pool (of talent) not moving on to school and the military.”
Businesses and industries are struggling to find willing workers returning to the workforce as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into its second year. To help, SC Gov. Henry McMaster has banned federal unemployment extra assistance in the state.
LCDC and the Chamber are taking active roles in workforce development. The groups also plan a jobs fair for the hard-hit restaurants and hospitality industries.
Still, there are signs that the economy is revving up.
Coleman said, “This is the busiest I’ve ever seen it since 2008. We will see a record year for investment and jobs, even surpassing the days of ZF.”
The massive ZF Transmissions plant in Gray Court-Owings is home to more than 2,000 employees. Several smaller investments are coming into Laurens County - Coleman said Project Tec in Fountain Inn ($8.2 million, 82 jobs) is on target for a June 8 announcement. Next month, he said, Project Sleepy will get started ($45 million, 245 jobs) on its inducement resolution and fee-in-lieu-of-taxes ordinance.
Coleman made the announcements at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Laurens County Development Corporations’ board of directors, convening at Piedmont Tech’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Laurens. The board uses the center’s flex-space for its social-distanced, lunch-time meetings.
The board also was updated on LCDC social media marketing efforts and implementation of a new strategic plan.
Slowed by Covid, the Strategy Plan has been developed but not put into practice. More than 100 people have been contacted about becoming involved in 7 strategic plan implementation teams: Talent & Workforce Solutions, Infrastructure Priority Task Force, Small Business & Entrepreneurship Solutions, Marketing & Communications, Industry & Large Business Solutions, Livability Solutions, and Leadership.
Susan Tallman, of Clinton, will spearhead the effort. She said “communication” has been pointed out by people responding to a survey as one of Laurens County’s greatest needs.
Livability and Infrastructure also are getting underway for implementation, she said, with the infrastructure panel looking into how to apply for federal grants.
But, she cautioned, “Education and Industry are worn out,” from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A $20,000 grant has been obtained for an assets map of Laurens County. From that map, marketing can be done on behalf of the business community.
Marketing is needed to “get it out there,” she said of the positive successes in Laurens County.
