The COO of Laurens County Hospital said Tuesday that things look quiet on the outside, but inside “it’s a war zone.” Justin Benfield made the assessment Tuesday meeting virtually with the board of the Laurens County Development Corporation.
“We have got to slow the spread of this virus,” he said of the global Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. In the United States, there are/have been 4.028 Million infections and 1.886 Million recoveries. Health officials have said even with recovery, COVID-19 is being found to produce profound, unhealthy side effects. The U.S. leads the world, by far, in infections, followed by Brazil and India. President Trump re-appeared at a White House COVID-19 briefing, on Tuesday for the first time since April. He said the virus will get worse before it gets better.
In response, LCDC and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce are spearheading a “wear masks” effort in Laurens County. LCDC Executive Director Jon Coleman said industries came to the organization asking for help – they could control mask-wearing on-premises but could not control what their employees are exposed to in the community.
He said this kind of marketing is “completely different” from anything LCDC has been tasked with doing in revving the economic engine in Laurens County. “We want to send out a unified message,” he said.
That message is, he said, “Take care of yourself and the people around you.”
The message piggy-backs on a message encouraged by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. People are encouraged to wear their mask, hold a sign and “promote why you do it,” Coleman said of mask-wearing in situations where social-distancing is impossible. There have been no new furloughs announced because of COVID-19, the board was told, and the Laurens County unemployment rate now is 9.7%.
The Chamber and Laurens County are offering $50,000 in micro-grants to local businesses, with first priority to businesses that did not receive federal payroll protection loans. The LCDC applied for and acquired a $59,232 PPP loan, in effect for 24 weeks (forgiven if there are no layoffs during the pandemic).
There have been 52 micro-grant applications, and the deadline is Friday.
Coleman said interest in Laurens County has been “extremely slow” throughout the pandemic months (March – July) and that is happening statewide. There will be an announcement soon of a $12 million, 80 jobs plant in the Fountain Inn area, and Coleman said that will be two plants announced during the pandemic. That’s better that any county of Upstate South Carolina, he said. (Dorchester County, near Charleston, this week announced a new Walmart distribution center that will employ more than 1,000 people.)
The LCDC board also was told there will be a video produced to encourage Laurens County people to complete the 2020 Census, and work on a new strategic plan has stopped because of concerns about in-person meetings and travel for consultants. Coleman said they might take what has been produced so far and work on just the LCDC part of the plan, leaving community collaborations for a post-pandemic time.
